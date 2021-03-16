Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 4.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX owned 0.14% of Liberty Global worth $19,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 49.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 250,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,305. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

