Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $2.18 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and $980,578.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003911 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.14 or 0.00364368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

