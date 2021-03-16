Lightstreams Achieves Market Cap of $404,599.21 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $404,599.21 and $464.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00048589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.49 or 0.00656938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00071026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026172 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00035818 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

