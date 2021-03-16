LikeCoin (LIKE) 1-Day Volume Hits $30,790.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $30,790.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00049592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00662378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00026124 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00035380 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LIKE is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,022,510,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,960,963 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

