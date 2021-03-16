LikeCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,971.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $7.35 million and $20,971.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.25 or 0.00649074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00070516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00025987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00035212 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,022,619,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,071,116 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

