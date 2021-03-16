Linda Stinson Sells 19,265 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $89,196.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. 386,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,158. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $165.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the period. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

