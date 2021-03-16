Linda Stinson Sells 19,931 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,160,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $89,196.95.

Shares of ELVT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. 386,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,158. The company has a market capitalization of $165.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 39.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 205,023 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

