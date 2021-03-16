Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the February 11th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,869.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LIOPF remained flat at $$23.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.20. Lion has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Lion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Lion will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

