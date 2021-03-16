Lionstone Capital Management LLC Sells 37,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Lionstone Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 4.2% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lionstone Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 83,593 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

