Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 2,031,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,798,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

LPCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Lipocine alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $135.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lipocine by 122.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 887,601 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.