Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the February 11th total of 963,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 39,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,666. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $12.10.
In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 328,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $971,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,505,225 shares of company stock worth $4,517,165. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.
About Liquidia
Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.
