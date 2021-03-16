Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the February 11th total of 963,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 39,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,666. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 328,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $971,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,505,225 shares of company stock worth $4,517,165. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 692,818 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 117.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

