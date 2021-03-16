Liquidia (LQDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LQDA opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

LQDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 719,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $2,136,282.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,505,225 shares of company stock worth $4,517,165. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

