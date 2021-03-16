Liquidity Network (LQD) Achieves Market Cap of $885,931.54

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $885,931.54 and $54,210.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.16 or 0.00456372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00062105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00057838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00109561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00072210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00561182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.