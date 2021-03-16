Litecoin (LTC) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $199.88 or 0.00354849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $13.33 billion and $5.29 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,668,202 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.