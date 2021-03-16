Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LTHM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.67, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

