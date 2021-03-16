LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of LivePerson worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.34.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $267,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,480,580 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

