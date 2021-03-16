loanDepot, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDI) Quiet Period To End on March 23rd

loanDepot’s (NYSE:LDI) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 23rd. loanDepot had issued 3,850,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $53,900,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During loanDepot’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

NYSE:LDI opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

