loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading 8.7% Higher

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shot up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $22.38. 1,288,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,242,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rowe started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

