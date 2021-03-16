Lobstex Market Cap Hits $2.13 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0988 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $757,700.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,529,334 coins and its circulating supply is 21,529,322 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

