Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,982,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168,921 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Loews worth $134,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Loews by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,234 shares of company stock worth $429,828. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

