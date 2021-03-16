LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LOGC stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company has a market cap of $260.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.34. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

