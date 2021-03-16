Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.47

Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.47 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), with a volume of 1,248,232 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.47.

About Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

