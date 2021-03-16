Loop Capital Downgrades American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Hold

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $105.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average of $91.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

