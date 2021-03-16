Lorrie M. Norrington Purchases 6,200 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,594.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,518. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASAN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

