Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.39

Shares of Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.39 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 24.40 ($0.32). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 27,740 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of £162.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

