LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.69

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.69 and last traded at $142.73, with a volume of 389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $512,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

