Lundin Mining (LUN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

3/1/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$15.00.

2/23/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

2/23/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$15.00 to C$17.50.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$14.50 to C$15.60.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$17.00.

2/19/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

1/25/2021 – Lundin Mining was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$12.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.64. 1,258,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.33. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$15.42. The stock has a market cap of C$10.78 billion and a PE ratio of 63.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20. Insiders bought a total of 261,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,012 in the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

