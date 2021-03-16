Lunyr (LUN) Price Hits $0.93 on Top Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 51.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 466.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001671 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunyr has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $120,139.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00049386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.83 or 0.00651237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00070494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025891 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00035274 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars.

