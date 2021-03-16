Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Insider Sells $440,108.90 in Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,412. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $606.33 million, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,665,000 after buying an additional 339,272 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 155,553 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 56,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

