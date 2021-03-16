Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Insider Sells $440,108.90 in Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE LXFR traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,412. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $606.33 million, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.