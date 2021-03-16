Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) Insider Patricia Dimond Buys 8,005 Shares

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) insider Patricia Dimond acquired 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.25 ($13,073.23).

Patricia Dimond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 18th, Patricia Dimond purchased 8,717 shares of Lxi Reit stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,198.89 ($13,324.92).

LXI stock opened at GBX 124.80 ($1.63) on Tuesday. Lxi Reit has a one year low of GBX 63.10 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a market capitalization of £652.45 million and a PE ratio of 8.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Lxi Reit’s previous dividend of $1.35. Lxi Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

Lxi Reit Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

