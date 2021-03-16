Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $64,891,304.01 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $37,593,524.01.

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $35,314,109.40.

On Friday, March 5th, David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,027,474.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $8,882,182.32.

On Monday, December 21st, David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $7,359,655.70.

On Friday, December 18th, David Lawee sold 207,455 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $10,376,899.10.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96.

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,444,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $67.80.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lyft by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,279 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,600,000 after acquiring an additional 29,919 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lyft by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,263 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,928 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

