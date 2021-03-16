Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDC. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,567 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,259 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in M.D.C. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 162.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.