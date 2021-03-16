Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MAANF opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Profile

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers hot-rolled and cold rolled, and galvanized and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars.

