Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.32

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and traded as high as $14.29. Mackinac Financial shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 32,170 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 136,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.