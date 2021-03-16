Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.32

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and traded as high as $14.29. Mackinac Financial shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 32,170 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 136,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mackinac Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFNC)
Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.
