Maecenas Hits Market Capitalization of $523,715.74 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 76.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Maecenas token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 56.1% against the US dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $523,715.74 and $1,114.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00049880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.08 or 0.00650749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00026359 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035100 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

