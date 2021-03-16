MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Lowered to $21.50 at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective dropped by HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s current price.
MAG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.
Shares of MAG stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.47 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $24.43.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.
Read More: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.