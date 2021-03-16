MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Lowered to $21.50 at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective dropped by HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s current price.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.47 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in MAG Silver by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in MAG Silver by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

