Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,867 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.08% of Magnite worth $38,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,300. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. 109,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,972. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.