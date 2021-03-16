Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Down 27.7% in February

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the February 11th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MYTAY shares. VTB Capital downgraded Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTAY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid plans, SMS, postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

