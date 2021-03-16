Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $3.31. Maiden shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 327,284 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $268.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 43,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

