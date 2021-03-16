MAN (FRA:MAN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.75

MAN SE (FRA:MAN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €44.75 ($52.65) and traded as high as €53.60 ($63.06). MAN shares last traded at €53.10 ($62.47), with a volume of 6,880 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.75.

MAN Company Profile (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

