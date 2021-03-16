Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.96

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.96 and traded as high as C$26.80. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$26.71, with a volume of 7,245,257 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “na” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.59.

The company has a market cap of C$51.83 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

About Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

