MAPS (MAPS) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001984 BTC on major exchanges. MAPS has a total market cap of $70.03 million and $2.69 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

