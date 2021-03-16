Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the February 11th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of MRRTY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. 12,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,043. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Separately, Santander lowered shares of Marfrig Global Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sauces, and desserts.

