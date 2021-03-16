MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Earns Neutral Rating from B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HZO. Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:HZO opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $528,142.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $330,556.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 352,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,267.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,871 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 732.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MarineMax by 93.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter worth $745,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MarineMax by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

