Mark G. Merrill Sells 5,500 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $235,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,555. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NETGEAR by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

