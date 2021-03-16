Mark Reinstra Sells 40,000 Shares of Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RBLX traded up $4.85 on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,193,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,298,875. Roblox Corp has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

