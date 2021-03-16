Marlowe Partners LP Buys Shares of 38,622 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Marlowe Partners LP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,000. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up about 3.8% of Marlowe Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marlowe Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lionstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,061,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $33,165,000. Isomer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $16,569,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $4,028,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,176. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $251.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.44.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

