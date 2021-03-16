Marlowe Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Marlowe Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,348 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 17.4% of Marlowe Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $32,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 328,849 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Autodesk by 471,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after acquiring an additional 188,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Autodesk by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 807,948 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,699,000 after acquiring an additional 184,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.62 and a 200 day moving average of $270.04. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.60, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.