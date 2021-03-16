Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $422.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.22. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MBII shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Aegis boosted their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

