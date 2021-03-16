Martha H. Marsh Sells 18,175 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.10. 298,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,991. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.