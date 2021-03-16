Martha H. Marsh Sells 18,175 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.10. 298,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,991. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.
AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.